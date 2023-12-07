Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.51 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average of $351.25.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.