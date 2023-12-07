Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $179.13 million and approximately $97,321.09 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00168499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18445999 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $98,373.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.