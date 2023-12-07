Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Shares of PII stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

