Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

HNW opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

