Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
HNW opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
