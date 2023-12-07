Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,396,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.