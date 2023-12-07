Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.