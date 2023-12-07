Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $42,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.