Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $39,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,124 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in New York Times by 30.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $3,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.