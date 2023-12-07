Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $31,000 Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $81,362.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at $892,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $81,362.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at $892,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $994,380.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,088,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,435 shares of company stock worth $3,528,581. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.20. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

