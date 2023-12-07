Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

