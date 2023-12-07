Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 147.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BlackLine by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.