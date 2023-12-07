Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 346 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,610 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.