Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $111.33 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.