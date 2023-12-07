Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

