Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOLD

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,957.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,364 shares of company stock valued at $798,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.