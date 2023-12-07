Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.6 %

MEDP stock opened at $278.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

