Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

