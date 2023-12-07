Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after purchasing an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 458,864 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

