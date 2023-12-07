Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $45,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Winmark by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Winmark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WINA opened at $437.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.77. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $233.21 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $10.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,654,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.