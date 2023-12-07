Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $38,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.28 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.