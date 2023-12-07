Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $33,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

