Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $31,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

