Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $30,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,336. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $221.90 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.07.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

