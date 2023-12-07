Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $30,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

DFIN stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at $30,934,731.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at $30,934,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

