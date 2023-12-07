Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 247,821 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Livent Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

