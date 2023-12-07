Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 877 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 877 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.