Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,155 shares of company stock worth $1,002,406 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

