Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in ASGN by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 18.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASGN in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $91.83 on Thursday. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

