PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile



PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

