Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $563,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

