Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 4.2%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 51,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 450,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 86.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 108.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

