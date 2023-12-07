PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDHY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.