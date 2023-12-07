PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 7,926 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

