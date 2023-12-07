PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIMB opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.1244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of TIM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIMB

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.