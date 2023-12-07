PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,472 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

