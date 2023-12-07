PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,141 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $241,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $432,612. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMST opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

