PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braze by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after buying an additional 385,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.25. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,140 shares of company stock worth $12,405,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

