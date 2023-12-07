PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of MESA opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.97. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

