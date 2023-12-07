PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

