Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

