Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $268,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

