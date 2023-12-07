Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

