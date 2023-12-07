PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 6th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
