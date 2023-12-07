PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 6th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.