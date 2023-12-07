NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,840,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG opened at $4.05 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.