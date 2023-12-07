Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4,619.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.