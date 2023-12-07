NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NiSource worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

