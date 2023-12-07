Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.