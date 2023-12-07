Natixis Buys Shares of 389 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.