MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $515.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

