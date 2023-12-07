MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) vs. Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and MSA Safety’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.74 billion 3.87 $179.63 million $0.83 206.02

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Altitude Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altitude Acquisition and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given MSA Safety’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86% MSA Safety 1.94% 31.60% 11.93%

Summary

MSA Safety beats Altitude Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.